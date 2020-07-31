GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After spending the summer cooped up inside, kids from a school in Glendale finally got to meet their teachers Friday.

The Traditional Academy at Bellair held a drive-thru event.

"We just didn't know if the world changed at all during our hibernation," said 6th grader, Caden Salasek. "It was pretty exciting because this was like the first time we actually got to meet people on the outside."

Kids in masks could stay in their cars or get out and greet teachers.

"We felt it was important our students had the chance to make a personal connection with their teachers," said Principal Vivian Hunt.

She said every student got to pick up a computer and school supplies as well.

Virtual learning starts Monday for the kids.

"Online school, I didn't really mind. But now that we're having to do it again, I just can't wait to get in the real classroom," said Caden.

"Our board and district decided we're shooting for coming back after the first quarter," said Hunt."Kids are hurting right now, and we are so sensitive to that. Their world is turned upside down, and not to be able to start school on the first day brick and mortar, that's a real hardship for them."

Kids said they were eager to see their friends again.

"I just felt depressed," said 4th grade student, Lauren Salasek.

"Not being able to see them was a little sad because it's boring just playing by yourself," said Caden.