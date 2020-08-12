QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - No counties in Arizona currently meet state benchmarks for in-person learning, but that's not stopping Queen Creek Unified School District.

Kids can go back to their classrooms Monday if they don't opt-in for online learning.

The district has a protocol for mask-wearing, but some parents don't think their measures are enough to stop community spread.

"It's really sad," said parent, Cara O'Dowd-Rice. "I'm an intelligent, passionate person, and I can communicate in conflict, but last night I was just heartbroken. I feel heartbroken, and I know a lot of the parents feel the same way."

State health leaders have said they want to see a positivity rate below 5% and cases down for two weeks before schools re-open.

The Governor's Office said in a statement, "School leaders know best the needs of the students and families they serve. These are professionals that have dedicated their entire careers to education and meeting the needs of kids. They have asked for flexibility and the tools and resources to make informed decisions. Our plan provides it. We trust them to make decisions in the best interest of their communities and public health."

"I am so excited about it in addition to him being excited for it," said mom, Amber Oldroyd. "Our kids right now, the mental and emotional, social health, it just needs to be this in-person education."

Queen Creek parents against in-person learning can choose a virtual option.

"I'm educated in a lot of things, but not educated as a teacher, so it makes it really difficult for me to step into that role," said Oldroyd. "I haven't been trained to do so."

If parents choose the online option, the students will work with a teacher outside the Queen Creek district.

"We're definitely going to be leaving the district and to where I really don't know yet," said O'Dowd-Rice.

In a statement, Queen Creek Unified School District said, "Since teachers and staff returned to work on July 17, we have received two reports of confirmed positive test results for COVID. All of our protocols were followed and we continue to implement mitigation strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19."