SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The J.O. Combs Unified School District Governing Board voted on Wednesday night to postpone in-person learning until at least Aug. 31.
The board members made the decision with a final four to one vote. It reverses a vote earlier this month that in-person instruction should resume on Aug. 17. However, more than 100 teachers called out, canceling classes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With the latest vote, virtual learning will resume on Thursday. The district hopes to have in-person classes on Aug. 31. The Governing Board will meet on on Thursday, Aug. 27, to go over the benchmarks set by health officials to see if it's safe to go back to school.