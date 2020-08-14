J.O. Combs Unified School District cancels Monday classes

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- J.O. Combs Unified School District announced on Friday that it is canceling all instruction on Monday because of "insufficient staffing." The announcement was made a little before 5 p.m. via Twitter.
The classes to be canceled include in-person and virtual learning. After-school and extracurricular activities will also be canceled.
The letter states that due to the Governing Board's decision to start in-person learning on Monday, a lot of staff felt unsafe to return to classrooms with students.
"In response, we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday, citing health and safety concerns," the letter says.
An update on whether the cancellations will continue after Monday will be released on Monday at 5 p.m. at the latest.
Pick-up breakfast and lunch services will still be available for students between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Transportation for East Valley Institute of Technology will also still be provided.
