SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teachers in the J.O. Combs Unified School District are banning together and taking a strong stance against in-person learning. According to the district, more than 100 staff members called out for Monday due to safety concerns.

"I was proud of them because they do have to have a voice. Teachers are in a position to have a voice, and they just weren't being heard," said Lila Gonzalez, a parent and former teacher of the district.

The move by staff members forced the district to cancel both online and in-person classes because of "insufficient staffing." Gonzalez is keeping her children in online schooling for now. She said she understands teachers' concerns, adding that the decision to call out on Monday was difficult for them.

"They have been in tears. This has not been easy for them. I have had friends who are just crying, losing sleep. You can see it on their faces," said Gonzalez.

But the move isn't going over well with other parents who are eager to get their children back in the classroom. Amber Bachmeier's daughter is going into third grade, and online learning is impacting her mental health.

"To see your 7-year-old cry because she is stressed out and doesn't understand how to do something, it is sad to watch," said Bachmeier.

J.O. Combs Unified School District and Queen Creek Unified School District both voted to resume in-person learning despite not meeting the state's benchmarks. Dozens of Queen Creek teachers have already resigned, including the president of the Queen Creek Teachers Association, Jacob Frantz.

"It was a very heartbreaking decision. We spend years of our lives dedicating ourselves to these students and building relationships with our coworkers," said Frantz.

In-person learning is set to start in Queen Creek on Monday, but uncertainty looms for those in J.O. Combs. At this time, it is unclear when in-person learning will resume. The district said they will announce an update on Monday at 5 p.m.