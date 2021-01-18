CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to campus or sticking with virtual learning is a divisive topic in Arizona school districts, including the Chandler Unified School District.

Chandler schools start in-person next week; virtual option has waitlist for many grades Here's the issue: if families want to go back in-person next week, they'll have the chance. But the virtual option, which the district has called Chandler Online Academy, is full for many grades, and now there's a waitlist.

Arizona's School Authority spoke to a mom who asked that we not use her name, face or voice. But she still has a clear message for CUSD leaders. "I don’t feel like they are really listening to the science," she said. "Our numbers are not any better than they were weeks ago whenever they decided to go online."

She's keeping her son home on Tuesday and is considering pulling him from the district. Some Chandler parents may be participating in a "student sick-out" as schools begin in-person learning again. It's an idea floating around on social media, but it's unclear how many families will participate.

The Chandler mother says the Chandler Online Academy did not work for her high school freshman and she's frustrated with the lack of options. "I'm completely aware that me pulling my child out has an impact, but I also know that I have better options in the community and those options are out there," she added.

Despite metrics in the red, last week the CUSD board voted to return to in-person learning with a virtual option. It drew comments and feedback from both sides of the aisle.

"All three of our kids really crave the social aspect of just being around people," said CUSD parent Justin Erickson. "Our 4th grader tells us how bored she is all day because she doesn’t ever get out of the house to see anybody."

Erickson is happy to send his kids to campus. While he doesn't want anyone to get sick, he feels confident it's where they should be.

Chandler teachers concerned about return to in-person learning as COVID cases climb Hundreds of parents and teachers have come forward to say it's still not safe to bring kids back in the classroom.

In a statement, a CUSD spokesperson believes the online academy is a "viable option" for students. It is encouraging families to make a decision that is best for them. The district added that it will "continue to practice safe mitigation strategies, including sanitizing, hand washing, enforcement of masks and social distancing."

Last week the Chandler Online Academy reportedly had a waitlist, but the district says additional sections have been opened to accommodate those who requested a change mid-quarter.

Meanwhile the mother who spoke to Arizona's Family says this is really hard for her and her kids have been in the district for years. However she doesn't feel like Chandler has come up with the tools needed to give a good education and keep them safe. "I want them to be successful. That is my ultimate goal," she said.

Read more about CUSD's COVID-19 protocols here.