CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Teachers Association president has a warning about our teachers' morale as students return to the classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic -- if it doesn't get better, your child's education could be impacted.

"Educators are concerned still about how safe their classrooms are," said AEA President Joe Thomas. He called the current state of education "unsustainable."

That sentiment has been expressed in several protests, including a demonstration by teachers outside the corporate office of Great Hearts Academies, which a charter school in the Phoenix area. A staffer at the Chandler campus had tested positive for the coronavirus. The concern is that there could be more cases.

According to the AEA, one of the big worries is that teachers are in a confined space, sometimes with poor ventilation and no open windows, for hours at a time with a group of people. That kind of environment could be conducive to spreading the virus. Teachers who are young and healthy might not have an issue with that, but teachers who are older or have underlying health issues might be concerned.

"They're not only thinking about their own health and safety, but the health and safety of their students," Thomas said. He explained a major worry is that kids living in multigenerational homes might pass the virus, which is known to be more dangerous to older people, to a grandparent or other family member.

"I have to tell you, as a classroom teacher, the thought that my classroom could be where students transmit this virus ... I will constantly think about how I should've wiped down the desk one more time, should've somehow fixed things so the virus didn't invade my classroom," Thomas said. "That's the mindset of educators. They're very protective of students."

Morale takes a hit when the teachers think administrators and school boards are not listening to them or dismissing their concerns.

"Where we've seen the most tension is where districts have either ignored their classroom teachers, their education support professionals. They've made decisions without truly hearing the concerns or trying mitigating the concerns of our classroom teachers and other staff," Thomas explained.

He said the sick-outs and planned protests are indications that teacher morale is not very high right now.

"Or we have everybody on a trajectory or a pathway, and then a governing board makes a swift turn. That's what happened in J.O. Combs. And educators get caught off guard and parents do, as well," he added.

Arizona's teacher shortage is not a new problem, but the pandemic could make it worse.

"We already have a crisis and a shortage of educators that are willing to teach in Arizona classrooms due to our low pay and [large] class sizes," Thomas said. "This is going to exacerbate that situation."

🔗 More stories about Arizona's teacher shortage

Some might see leaving the profession as their only course of action.

"These pressures around limited options of either you show up or you're going to have to find a different job is forcing people into retirement," Thomas said. "I don't have numbers on how many that is. That is just a real decision that not just educators have to make. [It's one] that everyone has to make in their business."

While some may criticize teachers who don't want to show up to work even though they're out in the community picking up groceries or taking trips, Thomas said it's about the length of exposure.

"The unique job of an educator, especially a classroom teacher, is that you are in a smaller room, often have windows that do not open, one door. So, there's not a lot of ventilation, or ventilation you can increase. You're with your students for at least an hour and the high school level, but upwards of five or six hours if you're in the elementary levels and you're breathing the same air. You're interacting in small groups or in large groups," he explained.

He said the only way to reduce that risk and not be in the same room is with remote learning.

Not all teachers feel this way. Some are happy with how their district is handling new COVID-19 protocols. Alana Jobe, a fifth-grade teacher in Queen Creek, is one of them. "As a teacher, I feel like I take a risk every single day, whenever I go into a classroom," she told Arizona's Family the day before in-person learning started on Aug. 17. "We overcome challenges all the time. I don't know if coronavirus is any different than that."

Other teachers are trying to keep a positive attitude.

When Arizona's Family reached out to the Queen Creek Unified School District regarding rumors about teachers having contracting COVID-19, the spokesperson tried to quell fears in an e-mailed statement. "We work with the Maricopa County Department of Health for guidance on reporting positive cases and follow our protocols. All appropriate individuals receive the appropriate notification when necessary."