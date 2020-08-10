PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The academic year has started for some schools in Arizona, and thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks nothing like what we're used to seeing.

For parents who have not home-schooled their kids and are working at home, this is the first time during the weekday that both are happening under one roof.

Parents who are working at home have tasks, projects, probably some meetings, and more to get through in a day.

For kids, school is online, so parents are becoming responsible for making their kids are doing their work, answer questions, make lunch, monitor their internet use, and fix any technical issues if they arise. It's a lot to take on and might seem overwhelming.

The team at Parents Magazine and Parents.com knows what you're dealing with and has come up with some ideas to help.

Set up workspaces that accommodate both of you so that you are all in the same room. If you have to set up in the kids' bedrooms, make sure to limited distraction.

Keep a schedule or routine for both you and your kids

Make sure you advocate for yourself and be upfront with your boss/manager

Over-communicate with your kids' teachers and schools if you can.