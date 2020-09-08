GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As more schools begin in-person learning in the valley, we’re hearing more about what high school sports will look like this fall. Streaming games will be an option for many, if not most, fans in the valley.
At Higley High School in Gilbert, senior defensive end and long snapper Stephen Louis is excited about his final year. “You always want fans in the stands,” he said, though he knows this year is completely different from any season before.
His mom, Charlene Jackson-Etnire, is his biggest fan. It’s still hard to know whether and how many fans will be in stadiums when football games start next month. The good news is, for a small fee, you’ll be able to stream most of the games online.
“I would prefer to be there in person, but if I can’t be there in person, then I am so thankful that we have the option to stream the games so that I can see him play his final year at Higley High School,” Jackson-Etnire said.
Higley High School athletic director Aaron Dille says they have a new camera system all set up and ready to go – not just for football, but for volleyball, basketball, and almost all the rest of team sports. The cameras don’t even need anyone behind the camera.
“It’s a bird’s eye view, and it just automatically tracks the ball where it goes,’ he said.
Dille says almost all the districts across the Valley will have a streaming option through NFHS -- the National Federation of High Schools. With a monthly subscription of $10.99, you’ll be able to watch games from any school that’s streaming on the network.
“This is like a high school sports version of Netflix,” Dille said. “Our hope is that if people don’t feel comfortable coming to the games they’re still able to see the games in the comfort of their own home.”
Louis is excited at the prospect of college scouts having more access to watch him play.
“Hopefully that does help me. You know, I need all the help I can get for my last year,” he said.
If you do end up going to the games in person, you might notice Higley’s booster club, Parents UKnight, won’t be selling the pizza and hot dogs you’re used to.
“We’re moving to a pre-packaged menu, so everything has to come in a package so there’s minimal contact,” Jackson-Etnire, who is the booster club’s president, said. As for other health guidelines related to COVID-19, Dille says Higley and many other schools from various districts are still working together to iron out details together so as to have some uniformity from stadium to stadium.
But one thing is for sure -- if you stream the games, you’ll have the best seat in your own house.