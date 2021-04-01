PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From face masks to a masquerade. One Valley senior was heartbroken by his school's decision to cancel prom for the second year in a row, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Michael Adamick will host Masquerade Prom 2021 on May 8, open to all seniors and juniors in Arizona. One thousand tickets are up for grabs.
"If your school canceled your prom, there is a prom going on, and you're invited," says Adamick.
The event will be held at Arizona's Grand Resort in the Grand ballroom.
"We are following COVID guidelines. We have hand sanitizer, we're asking for masks, were taking temperatures at the admittance," says master wedding planner Kim Horn.
Masquerade Prom 2021 is completely student and parent-run. No schools are affiliated with the event. Ticket sales begin Monday and increase in price each week. For more information, click here.