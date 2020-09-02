PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says that by tomorrow morning, two more counties are expected to clear benchmarks for starting to reopen schools.

According to a tweet from AZDHS, Maricopa and Pima Counties will likely get the green light for implementing hybrid models. Hybrid describes a mix of in-person instruction and virtual learning, but those plans can look different for each district.

Right now all counties meet the benchmark for fewer hospital visits for patients with COVID-19 or COVID-like illness, and many make the grade for a two-week decline in cases. Still many counties do not meet the requirement for less than 7-percent of tests coming up positive. That may soon change.

"I think it's still going to be a challenge to effectively social distance, to effectively ensure students are wearing their masks," says Devin Del Palacio, a governing board member for Tolleson Union High School District. The district had received a waiver allowing it to keep schools closed through the first semester. "We were a hot spot, we were a hot spot for community spread," says Palacio.

The benchmarks apply to counties, not communities. That's a problem, says Palacio, especially for areas still experiencing a high number of cases.

Governing boards determine plans for opening campuses, and Palacio says he and his colleagues will discuss whether hybrid models are right for families within his district. He says opening schools might be the easy part but keeping them open will be a greater challenge. Last month two elementary schools in Tucson had to temporarily close when students and employees tested positive for COVID-19. At the J.O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley, officials had to cancel classes after too many teachers and staff called out.

"As it stands, we are still 100-percent virtual learning only," says Palacio. "I think the going back and forth of closing and opening campuses is more disruptive than just having our students be 100% online until it is absolutely safe."