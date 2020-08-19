PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a hot topic on social media: why can Arizona schools open without meeting the state's health benchmarks, but gyms have to go through an application process and could still be denied?
On Monday, thousands of students went back to school in person in Queen Creek, yet the state has forced dozens of gyms to stay closed for weeks. Arizona's former health director Will Humble said who can be open and closed right now all comes down to public versus private.
"It's about accountability. It's about accountability," said Humble.
Humble said that while he thinks school districts should wait to open until they hit the suggested health benchmarks, he agrees with the governor to let districts decide for themselves.
"People voted for people on those governing boards to make decisions about the school districts," he said. "They can influence the decisions that that governing board makes. That's not the case with a gym or a bar or a nightclub."
Dozens of gyms have applied to reopen - some have been approved - but more have been denied.
Gov. Doug Ducey's office said they don't have any say in the gym approval process; that's up to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Humble is glad there's state oversight of these private businesses and a formal process to be able to reopen again. However, he believes as long as they're following COVID-19 safety protocol, all of them should be able to open now.
"It's a far easier place to get compliance within a gym because distancing is a normal part of working out," Humble said.
The governor's office said as far as schools go, they consider teachers to be one of the most essential things we have in Arizona and. It added the school plan was put together over many weeks with education and health leaders, who specifically asked for flexibility.
"Providing a quality education to all Arizona's students is an essential function of government. We trust our local education leaders. They have asked for the resources, tools and public health guidance to make decisions in the best interest of public health and the students and communities they serve. Our plan provides it," said Ducey's spokesman Patrick Ptak.