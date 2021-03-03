PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey says it's time for students to get "back in the classroom."

On Wednesday, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order that says schools should offer in-person, teacher-led instruction by Monday, March 15. Ducey says that according to CDC metrics, 12 of Arizona’s 15 counties are in phases where all schools are safe to open, including in the state’s two largest counties, Maricopa and Pima.

However, students may continue participating in virtual instruction if their parents or guardians choose.

Arizona Superintendent pushes CDC guidelines for students to return to in-person learning Hoffman stressed the mental, health, and academic benefits of getting kids back in the classroom but said there are still a lot of school districts not ready to give up virtual learning.

“Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom," Gov. Ducey said. "More than half of Arizona’s schools are open and offering in-person options. More schools need to follow their lead, and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student."

“The CDC and numerous health officials have said time and time again that schools are safe and kids can go back to the classroom," he continued. "We prioritized teachers in our vaccine distribution, and many have already received their second dose. The science is clear: it’s time all kids have the option to return to school so they can get back on track and we can close the achievement gap.”

Under the order, schools are to return to in-person learning by March 15, or after spring break. Exceptions will be made for middle and high schools located in counties with “high” transmission of COVID-19, which includes three Arizona counties: Coconino, Yavapai and Pinal.

The Governor’s order is being welcomed by champions of some in the Arizona state legislature. “Arizona’s kids and families have undergone a tremendous amount of stress throughout the pandemic,” said Senator Paul Boyer of Glendale, Chairman of the Arizona Senate Education Committee. “I’m glad to see more students going back to the classroom, and today’s guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services will help ensure families that are ready to send their kids back can do so.”

“The data is clear — kids can go back to school,” said Rep. Michelle Udall, Chairman of the House Education Committee. “Many students have fallen behind, especially those in low income communities. The Governor’s order will protect students’ needs, while following CDC guidance.”

The order updates school reopening benchmarks developed and announced in August 2020, with the metrics recently developed by the CDC.

The metrics define “low”, “moderate”, “substantial” and “high” transmission levels with operational strategies for schools to reopen at all transmission levels.