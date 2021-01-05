GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The superintendent of Gilbert Public Schools announced Monday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I am not in attendance at the meeting because today [Monday, Jan. 4] I tested positive for COVID-19," Gilbert Public School's Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord said.

McCord made the announcement during the district's first school boarding meeting on Monday. It was during that meeting that the board determined that the district would remain in hybrid learning Jan. 29 or until K-12 teachers are able to get vaccinated.

Board members said that could start in the next week or two. The original plan called for virtual learning just during the first week back from winter break. But considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County, some teachers and parents did not believe that was long enough.

A hybrid instructional delivery model is designed to act as a mitigation strategy to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 on campuses.

Hybrid schedule week beginning Jan. 5 will go ahead as already communicated by the district and schools:

Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan.7 - Students with last names A-L

Wednesday, Jan. 6, Friday, Jan. 8 - Students with last names M-Z