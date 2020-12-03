GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert Public Schools is transitioning back to a hybrid learning model again starting on Monday, the district announced in a letter to parents Thursday. A letter Wednesday warned of what was coming, but the numbers officially put two of the district's COVID-19 benchmarks in the "substantial spread" category for two consecutive weeks.
"It was a little down and quiet today," said Desert Ridge High School freshman Aidan Eastwood. "It wasn't as upbeat as it normally is."
She says there have already been a lot of empty desks in the classroom, and plenty of kids are not excited about the hybrid model, which has students in class two days a week and at home the other three. Eastwood, however, doesn't mind.
"I feel like it's a really good idea to do it because just staying at school would make [the numbers] a lot worse," she said.
Her mom Julie thinks administrators made the right choice in following state guidelines, but she knows it won't be easy for everyone.
"The transition, I think, for kids is going to be a little bit harder and we've got to understand that as parents," she said.
Jen Kimball has kids in elementary, junior high and high school in the district. She wasn't surprised GPS is going back to hybrid learning for the rest of the semester.
"My second reaction was, 'Here we go,' because my kids do better with in-person learning," she said.
The district hasn't made decisions on how to start next semester yet. Though Kimball is not upset with the hybrid decision, she says the looming unknown is precisely what can be challenging.
"It's hard to be in school, not in school. If your friends don't have the same day as you then they're not there with you," she said. "I think that's hard on all of us, just trying to plan ahead – you can't. You're kind of day-to-day."
Her kids do have some experience with the transition, though. Gilbert Public Schools had two weeks of hybrid learning before students returned to the classrooms earlier in the semester when the summer COVID-19 spike was finally settling down.
While many districts in the Phoenix area have gone back to all-online learning (before the state's guidelines would require it), other East Valley school districts have not yet moved in that direction. Queen Creek, Higley, and Chandler Unified are all still having in-person classes. According to Maricopa County's dashboard, all of those districts have at least two benchmarks in the red category.