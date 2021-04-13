GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board voted on Tuesday night against giving its teachers evaluations for the second year in a row. According to the board, the action is supposed to alleviate some of the stress on teachers dealing with COVID-19 changes to the classroom. But some argue it's doing the opposite.

Gilbert Public Schools explains numbers, decisions behind teacher layoffs District enrollment is down by about 2,000 kids, which amounts to a loss of about $26 million in true funding.

Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill leaving teacher evaluations up to the districts so GPS used a new rubric system to determine who got laid off. Teachers say it was a system no one had seen before. They claim the rubric had less to do with educating students and more to do with social media activity.

A spokesperson for Gilbert Public Schools says regardless of the vote, the teacher evaluations will not have an impact on staff already laid off.