GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board voted on Tuesday night against giving its teachers evaluations for the second year in a row. According to the board, the action is supposed to alleviate some of the stress on teachers dealing with COVID-19 changes to the classroom. But some argue it's doing the opposite.

Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill leaving teacher evaluations up to the districts so GPS used a new rubric system to determine who got laid off. Teachers say it was a system no one had seen before. They claim the rubric had less to do with educating students and more to do with social media activity.

A spokesperson for Gilbert Public Schools says regardless of the vote, the teacher evaluations will not have an impact on staff already laid off.

 

