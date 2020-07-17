GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An incoming high school senior is trying to bring students into the conversation about reopening schools this fall.

"Political leaders are not the ones directly affected by this, but we are, so having our voices heard is important," said Sophia Hammer, who goes to Gilbert Classical Academy.

She produced a video on social media which shared the opinions of students and teachers.

"Educators want to go back. Students want to go back," said a teacher on the video. "But I will not stand by silently to watch Arizona become some kind of national experiment."

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans The start time for schools has been pushed back, but some school districts will be starting sooner with online classes.

Hammer, age 17, is urging Governor Doug Ducey to issue a statewide mandate on schooling and pushing back the August 17 start date.

"A lot of people are confused and don't know what to do. A lot of districts are confused," said Hammer.

Hammer also said she would halt in-person classes for at least the first semester and train teachers for online learning.

"I want to do what's right for our state, for our kids and our decisions to date have been informed by public health," Governor Doug Ducey said in a press conference on Thursday.

Ducey said he is working with state superintendent Kathy Hoffman and will have more information on reopenings next week. In the meantime, he said he feels comfortable sending his own kids back to school.

In-person learning is in jeopardy for Hammer. The incoming senior said the online option doesn't offer the classes she needs. To make her decision even more difficult, she lives with her grandma, who has an autoimmune disorder.

"I don't want to put my family at risk," said Hammer. She hopes the governor watches the video and listens to people inside the classrooms.

To watch the full video, click here.