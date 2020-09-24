PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) said that Gila, Mohave and Yuma counties have now met the benchmarks for starting to reopen schools with hybrid learning.

Hybrid learning is where schools are allowed to open to some students for in-person and have some learning at home to work on moderate slowing the spread more. It's a way of bringing kids back to physical classrooms in waves.

According to AZDHS, the three counties were added to the list of counties approved for a hybrid learning plan along with Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Yuma counties. The full list can be found here.

Graham County schools will be continuing to use their virtual learning plan. Greenlee County has been approved for full in-person learning due to reaching the minimal spread category and is the only county in the state to have reached this level.