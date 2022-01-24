TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though it has been a challenging two years for teachers, Arizona universities are seeing more college students who want to get into the profession. Arizona's Family found enrollment numbers are up at all three state universities and Grand Canyon University.
"Me, personally, I want to jump right in," GCU sophomore Jenna Brue said. "I'm a helper, and so I want to jump right in and help those kids maybe who don't have the most supportive parents with Zoom and stuff. I want to be their support and the biggest cheerleader."
Nearly 1,600 GCU students are on campus and enrolled in the school's College of Education. It's the largest enrollment class in the college's history, up nearly 10% from the previous year.
Arizona State University and the University of Arizona also are seeing higher enrollment numbers. The most significant increase, however, is at Northern Arizona University's College of Education, where the number of students jumped by nearly 80% for fall 2021.
Education majors at both ASU and GCU say they're shocked to learn about the increase in enrollment across the state.
"I'm actually a little surprised because I thought that people would shy away from teaching just because of all the different changes," Brue said. "They'd be like, 'Oh, no way. I don't want to do that,'" Brue said.
"I think I was surprised a little bit at first, but I'm just really glad," said Jenna Tulonen, an ASU freshman majoring in education. "I'm overjoyed that people are wanting to join us in our efforts."
GCU professor Jim Mostofo says the pandemic is giving his students a better taste of what it's like to be a real-life teacher.
"I'm like, 'Schools are calling us asking for help. So, this is an opportunity. You've got a chance now to make a difference. You want to be a teacher, this is your chance,'" Mostofo said.
Tulonen didn't grow up here, but she hopes to work here after college even though Arizona ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to teacher pay, according to the National Education Association.
"It isn't about the income, but the outcome," she said. "I think that's very true for us as we want to be able to provide that special difference and change those students' lives for the better."
Like Brue, Tulonen says the pandemic and pay won't stop her from pursuing her passion.
"If anything, I think it made me want to come into the profession even more because I wanted to be able to continue that positive change and support our educators who are working through this really challenging time," she said.