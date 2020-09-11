PHEOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A frontline nurse who is anxious to get back to work says the Deer Valley Unified School District's back-to-school plans are not helping. Brynley Mosley has several kids in the district, but she's been sidelined by the demands of their online learning. She says it hasn't been easy.

"Every day, you think, oh, it's going to get better and we'll resolve these issues," says Mosley. "Each day is just another battle."

As of now, Deer Valley students are scheduled to head back to the classroom Oct. 14.

Mosley is a hospice nurse. Some of her patients have become sick with COVID-19. "I've taken care of patients who have passed away and others that completely recovered," says Mosley.

With the Arizona Department of Health Services clearing Maricopa County schools to open for hybrid learning, Mosley saw a light at the end of the tunnel. But this week she found out DVUSD approved a plan to welcome students back to school in a phased approach with different grade levels returning on different dates.

"When I look at the dashboard it says we're in the green, that we're safe," says Mosley. "If our county health is telling the schools that they're safe, I really feel like we should start."

The district says it decided on the phased approach for several reasons. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Gary Zehrbach said the districts number one priority is providing a safe environment for students to learn. Zehrbach told Arizona's Family another reason behind the slow return to school is so district officials can see how their plans play out, and they can make adjustments if needed without impacting too many students.

Mosley believes there are enough safety measures to effectively pull off a full return. "Now is the time for our teachers to be heroes," says Mosley. "We're going to implement safe protocols."

DVUSD will begin welcoming students on September 24 with the last of the students returning to campus October 14.