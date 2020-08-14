PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Friday, Will Humble, the former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said that while some Arizona counties are close to meeting benchmarks for kids to go back to in-person learning, most counties are not.

DJ Quinlan from the group, Protect our Care Arizona, advocating for the health and well being of teachers, said they shouldn’t be forced to return to in-person instruction.

“We are seeing teachers that are resigning. Instead of going back into the classroom and doing what they love to do, they’re afraid for their health,” said Quinlan.

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans The start time for schools has been pushed back, but some school districts will be starting sooner with online classes.

Amber Gould, President of the Glendale Education Association, agrees, saying her fellow teachers are filled with anxiety as they wrap up their first week of distance learning.

“I was even talking to a yearbook teacher the other day, and they’re preparing to have to create a memorial page in the yearbook if things don’t change,” said Gould.

Last week, the state released its return to school benchmarks, saying schools can consider fully re-opening once the test positivity rate falls below 5%. Today, Maricopa County’s rate is at 13.2%.

Mother of four, Brittny Smith, who is a parent organizer for the group “In-person Learning is Essential,” said teachers should be given a choice to return.

“This is what I was afraid of from the beginning, that really even if we meet the metrics, are people going to overcome the fear they have to get back in the classroom? We want teachers who feel that they want to be in classrooms to be allowed to,” said Smith.

She said many parents are struggling, working from home, and trying to maintain the educational needs of their children.

“Just to see little kids staring at a computer, first-graders, and kindergartners struggling how to read, and tears streaming down their faces and unhappy with online learning,” said Smith.

On Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey said it’ll be up to each school district to abide by the guidelines the state has laid out.