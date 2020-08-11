MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While many school districts have announced plans not to return to in-person learning until October, one east Valley district is calling all students and staff back next Monday. The superintendent says they are uniquely positioned to do so safely.
“What we do really can only be done in person, so it would be a disservice to continue it online,” said Chad Wilson, Superintendent of the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT).
The career and technical school caters to high school students and adults offering everything from mechanics to healthcare, culinary and cosmetology to construction and welding.
It offers 49 different programs, many of them deemed essential services, and starting Monday, the school will be welcoming their students back to learn these skills in person and hands-on.
“I think there's just a lot of things that are different about us that give us a leg up on being able to facilitate a safe reopening,” said Wilson.
For one, there are no passing periods, no food service, and students are only on campus for their one class.
“We have an a.m. session and a p.m. session, and so we are committed to sanitizing all of our rooms in the facility before the am session and then in between the a.m. and p.m. session, so our p.m. students have the same opportunity to work in a sanitized space, and again before adult education at night.”
When EVIT surveyed its families, 96 percent said they were ready to return to learn. Masks will be required; gloves will be worn when working on shared equipment, and classes have been reorganized to maintain six feet of social distancing.
“We are uniquely different and uniquely prepared to facilitate opening maybe differently than a traditional high school, but it is still rooted in the belief that the best learning from our perspective happens here, not online,” said Wilson.