CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of parents and teachers hit the streets in cars and on foot on Monday in the East Valley in support of extending virtual learning. They started with car parades in Chandler and Gilbert.

Participants gathered at the Chandler Center for the Arts for the car parade around 3:30 p.m. A few of them decorated their cars in support of teachers. They had messages that read, "We Stand With Teachers" and "Virtual Until Safe."

Around 4 p.m., one group went to the Chandler Unified School District office while the other went to the office for Gilbert Public Schools. Aerial video showed the car parade winding through the different East Valley cities, with participants honking horns and waving signs. They don't want teachers to go back to in-person learning with the number of COVID-19 cases being so high.

They hope to change the minds of the CUSD and GPS governing boards, who both have meetings on Monday night. Gilbert is offering the option of hybrid learning for the first week after winter break. Chandler is offering a virtual option for the first two weeks. Both plan to go back to in-person learning after that.