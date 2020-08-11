GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids and parents decked out in green came together on Tuesday evening to urge the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board to allow the option to get kids back in the classroom.

More than 200 protesters were outside the district building near Gilbert and Elliot roads. Many of them had green signs that said, "Gilbert: Open Our Schools," and a man with a megaphone shouted, "We want a choice!" Some of the parents and kids were wearing masks. Demonstrators say they have no problem with parents wanting their kids to be taught with distance learning. However, they feel they should be given the option of having in-person classes.

"We think it's invaluable to have them in the classroom but we know that's not the feeling of everyone," said Justalyn Couser, a stay-at-home mom.

Online-learning started for the district last week. Couser and others believe more harm than good is being done by having the kids stay at home, claiming suicide rates and drug abuse rates are up.

"We know our kids so well. We see everything they're faced with every day and the risks we're taking every day by keeping them home behind a screen are far far far higher than they would be taking with the COVID-19 virus in the school setting," said Couser.

Parents and students alike said teachers are essential and that schools should be open like other essential services.

"The fact that school is not one of the places that is open really bothers me. School is somewhere we can go, escape from our problems, whether that's at home or inside of our head," said Carlee Johansson, a senior at Gilbert High School.

Last week, the Arizona Department of Health Services released benchmarks to help school districts decided how and when to offer in-person instruction. So far, no county in the state could safely reopen schools right now.

During Tuesday's Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board, they went over the data for Maricopa County, home of Gilbert Public Schools. Data shows the county has met the benchmarks of two weeks of fewer than 100 new cases per 100,000 and two straight weeks of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 below 10%. However, the third benchmark hasn't been met, where there has to be two consecutive weeks of positivity COVID-19 rate below 7%. The district didn't vote on anything major and said there will be another meeting on Tuesday, to talk about an in-person "phased-in" approach.