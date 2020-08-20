The City of Casa Grande and a school district are teaming up to help those students who don't have internet so they can connect and learn online.

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic has exacerbated the digital "haves" and "have-nots" through online learning. Now one Arizona school district and one city are changing all that and the best part, it's free.

Working to narrow the digital divide

"Our goal is to get internet in the hands of families and students and we will do whatever it takes to make sure that happens," said Michael Cruz, director of communications and marketing for the Casa Grande Elementary School District. "One of the biggest challenges for distance learning is to be able to ensure students have the adequate resources to be able to participate in the learning environment."

The district has made sure every student has a device but about 1,600 students don't have reliable internet.

The district provided hot spots and learning hubs where students can safely gather to connect and learn online. It's a short-term fix but not a long-term solution. Now that is changing through a new public and private partnership that guarantees internet and, in some cases, free internet for five years.

"We realize just because COVID goes away the inequities that exist in our communities, that digital divide won't," said Cruz.

The district got together with the mayor and a local utility to figure out how those services could be expanded. The City is putting up federal CARES Act dollars-- so the schools can give $100 to each family in need.

The City is putting up federal CARES Act dollars-- so the schools can give $100 to each family in need.

"This levels the playing field, hopefully giving all young people access to the internet, access to education," said Craig McMarland, mayor of Casa Grande.

Depending on the family's provider, that $100 can cover the cost of a modem to access the free internet, or it will offset the cost of the discounted rate of $9.99 a month. Best of all, this plan ensures all Casa Grande children, K-12, not just the elementary school students, have access at least through this school year.

"So, this is long term, we're in it for the long haul and our children deserve that," said Cruz.

 

