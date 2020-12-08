PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parents in the Deer Valley Unified School District are being urged to allow extra time for their kids to get to school on Wednesday because of a school bus driver shortage.
Officials said some of the bus routes will run on time, while others will be combined. The combined routes may cause pickups and drop-offs to be 15 to 30 minutes later than scheduled. The district said all available drivers will be working on Wednesday but didn't say why there is a shortage of drivers.
The delays will be throughout the district. Officials apologized for the inconvenience and didn't say if the delays would extend beyond Wednesday. All grades in DVUSD have offered in-person learning since mid-October.