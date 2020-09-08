PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Deer Valley Unified School District parents ready for in-person learning held a rally Tuesday night.
"My main goal is to advocate for my kids because they don't have a voice," said rally organizer Sara Turner. "As parents, that's kind of our job to be able to speak up for our kids in a time of need."
"Right now, we're aiming to make sure that we can start on the 14th," said school board president Ann Ordway. "As we've been talking about for the last three meetings, the start dates could certainly be sooner than that depending on the numbers."
Ordway said although they met Tuesday, a decision was not made. Board members plan to meet Thursday to vote on when kids will return to the classroom.
"We've got emails from people who want it open Aug. 17, people who don't want it open until the second semester, so all their info, their needs, their wants, are taken into consideration," said Ordway.
Turner said virtual school has had a toll on the mental health of kids.
"I think emotionally, mainly it's making them feel secluded," said Turner. "Spending six hours on a tablet sounds so much fun until they have to do it for school, and now they're just completely distanced from the outside world."
"My kids ask me daily, 'How long do we have to do this? When can we go back? We hate this. We don't want to be here. We want to see our friends,'" said Brandy Nettles, a Deer Valley mom who also organized the rally.
Some Deer Valley parents think it's not safe to head back to the classroom.
"I'm very concerned," said mom, Jessica Armendariz. "I think things are opening up a little too fast, and it's going to go back to the same situation as before."
Other people in the community are also worried.
"People are dying every day, and I feel that they need to do that home school to keep their kids safe," said Loretta Floyd, who lives in the Deer Valley community.
When Deer Valley kids do go back to the classroom, parents will have the option to keep their kids home and learn remotely.