PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An abrupt change is coming Friday for parents in the Creighton school district in Phoenix.
Administrators sent out a letter Thursday saying that students will immediately transition back to online learning Friday. Of course, that is a quick scramble for many parents.
“I can imagine for the parents that have gone back to work and outside of the home that they’re probably going to be a little bit panicky tomorrow,” said Amber Wickstrom, who has a 3rd grader and a kindergartner at Biltmore Preparatory Academy in the district.
The district sent out a letter Thursday explaining to parents that because their Phoenix area zip-code has slipped back into the "red" zone of the school benchmarks, to keep things safe, they need to transition back to online learning.
But parents weren’t expecting that to mean the very next day, leaving them just hours to plan.
“That’s going to be a challenge getting kids figured out in the morning and getting me figured out in the morning,” said Wickstrom.
She said the switching back and forth from online, to in person, and now back is tough on the kids.
“It is just a lot of transition. I know my kids prefer in person, so I know they’ll be emotionally bummed,” she said.
Wickstrom said she does appreciate the district keeping everyone's safety top of mind, and is glad they acknowledged in the letter how overwhelming and stressful this is on the entire community.
The district said they'll be in remote learning until at least the first of the year and will notify parents down the road of when kids can safely come back to school in person.