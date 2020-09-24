CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Cave Creek high school's two coronavirus cases meets the county's definition of an outbreak at the school.

Cactus Shadows High School in the Cave Creek Unified School District sent a letter to parents Wednesday stating the their two coronavirus cases on campus meets the Maricopa County Health Department's criteria for an outbreak.

Cactus Shadows HS reopens, teachers still calling in sick over COVID-19 concerns "Things were just humming along and it looked like a regular school day, except everyone had on a mask," said Debbi Burdick, the Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent.

The county's criteria states there is an outbreak if there are two or more laboratory confirmed cases in students, children in care, residents or staff who do not share a household within the same 14-day period. The county says there are currently five schools that meet this criteria.

Teachers at Cactus Shadows High School held a 'sick out' just two weeks ago, delaying the start of in-person learning, over fears of an outbreak. Teachers were concerned about class sizes and not having enough cleaning supplies.

The letter sent to parents states that the county health department is working with administrators at the school to identify people who are ill to prevent further spread of the virus.