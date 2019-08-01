BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s all the rage on Twitter as the school year starts. It’s the hashtag #clearthelists, and it is trending nationwide.
The hope is to help teachers get supplies they need on Amazon wish lists.
For many teachers in Arizona, they’re spending their own money on the classroom, from a salary that’s far below the national average.
[WATCH: Arizona teacher thrilled with #clearthelists support]
“Every year I’d say a couple hundred minimum,” said Jennifer Hoffmann, a high school Spanish teacher in Buckeye.
“Moving to Arizona was a shock. My classes are huge,” she said. “I get the basics. I get some markers, erasers, and a few crayons. That’s it.”
Hoffman found herself in the same position as last year, making an Amazon list of supplies she needed to get, beyond what the underfunded school budget could provide.
“You made this last year and did anybody donate?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Nope. Not one person,” said Hoffmann.
But she noticed the hashtag #clearthelists was trending on Twitter Wednesday night. People were even tweeting at celebrities.
She found the movement was to help teachers like herself get school supplies.
“I was so excited because every time there’s some way for me to get money for my classroom, I jump on it,” Hoffmann said.
She said within hours of posting her supply list to Twitter, her phone started going off.
“I woke up to several things being purchased. It was exciting,” Hoffmann said.
She said it’s starting off the school year nationwide on the right foot, after a year and a half of fighting for more school funding.
“I’ll take my own children’s old backpacks to school, anything, just to help them,” she said.
It’s a simple movement, about to make all the difference for her students.
If you search the hashtag #clearthelists on Twitter, you can donate to teachers’ lists around the country.
If you’d like to donate to Hoffmann’s list, you can follow this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.