CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - During a special meeting, the Governing Board for the Chandler Unified School District voted when students can go back to in-person learning.

By a 3-1 vote (one board member abstained), the board approved all students going back to the classroom on Jan. 19, with online-only learning going from Jan. 6 to 15. Martin Luther King Day is Jan. 18 and all students are off. The board will readdress online learning during a meeting on Jan. 13. That's when they'll decide whether to extend virtual learning for another two weeks.

The vote is what the school district originally planned, which was going with virtual learning for two weeks after winter break. Parents, kids and teachers protested before the Monday night's meeting with a car parade and then a demonstration at the district's offices.

Gilbert Public Schools is also hosting a Governing Board meeting to determine the direction of their type of instruction. The district is offering an option of hybrid learning during the first week back from winter break. But like Chandler, some teachers and parents don't believe that's long enough due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County.

About 600 teachers in the two school districts planned a "sickout" for Tuesday to protest coming back from in-person learning too early. The district said Tuesday is a teacher work day.