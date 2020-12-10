CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of teachers for Chandler Unified School District say a sickout is planned for Friday in protest to the Governing Board's decision to stick to in-person learning. One parent tells Arizona's Family 100 to 150 teachers are expected to participate.
Arizona's Family obtained a letter from staff to the board members and district officials, which calls on the district to move to virtual learning-only in January and only move back to in-person instruction when the original metrics show it's safe to return. The letter went out on Thursday.
District leaders voted on Wednesday night to stay with in-person learning five days per week with no hybrid model and virtual options. Teachers tell Arizona's Family they can't understand why the district isn't considering alternative options, especially with the number of COVID-19 cases so high. On Thursday, Arizona reported nearly 5,000 cases and 73 deaths.
Teachers tell Arizona's Family the Governing Board did offer students the ability to be virtual the two weeks after winter break but teachers say they aren't happy with that either because that means they'll have to teach in-person and on-camera simultaneously. So teachers plan do a sickout out on Friday. We reached out to the district for comment and haven't heard back.