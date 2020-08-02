CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As school from home gets ready to begin, it's not just students trying to crunch those hard to solve problems.

Parents are also trying to navigate the unknowns of virtual learning.

The family of Will Lucas, who is about to be a freshman, is experiencing all of this first hand.

He was supposed to start class at Perry High School but will be attending virtually from home, learning with the Chandler district instead. Will never thought his high school debut would happen right in his spare bedroom.

"I won't get my first freshman day of school," said Will. "I didn't get to go to my freshman orientation or see any of my teachers, get to know the campus at all, so it's weird."

He worries about not seeing his teachers for lessons face-to-face. "I'm afraid that maybe I might fall behind, and everyone will be ahead," said Will.

Will's mom, Trisha Lucas, still has to go to work while he's virtual learning.

Will's grandma be with him to help during the day when his mom can't be there.

Trisha's biggest concern is trying to help her son with math. "It's horrible," said Trisha. "I look at it, and I get stressed, and I can't do it all."

Her answer to that hard problem is hiring a tutor who will help Will once a week.

"We're lucky enough that she's going to charge us a very low amount because she has a relationship with him, and we were able to financially do it at this time because finances are also being affected through all this COVID," said Trisha.

The Lucas family spent about 15 hundred dollars, adding an office to their spare bedroom, so Will had a place to work.

"It's very stressful and nerve-racking, and I've had to take a lot of deep breaths and say this is just for this moment in time, and we'll all get through it," said Trisha.

Chandler Unified School District's website says, "Until we can open schools for in-person services (August 17), all instruction will be delivered through our Chandler Online Academy (COA) or a virtual format."