CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix students and educators are getting a glimpse into the future. The creator of a new artificial intelligence software said the technology can predict how students will perform and help identify learning loss.
"Gives educators the opportunity to intervene before the students struggle," said Ben Smith, the CEO of Gnosis IQ.
Smith said he started Gnosis IQ during the pandemic and the software technology is the first of its kind. It takes data from homework, tests, and attendance and analyzes it.
"Run it through an algorithm and artificial intelligence system that then tells us how that student is going to perform in the future," said Smith.
Isaac Elementary School District in Phoenix is the first to use the software technology. Smith said the district is already seeing success.
"We were looking at some students that we saw down the road were going to struggle in math, and we knew they were going to struggle in certain areas," said Smith. "We were able to run it through the system, and the teacher was able to spend more time with that student."
This week, Smith said the software would start tracking students' emotional health as well. He said students can report how they feel with emojis, and it will help teachers understand who is struggling.
"They can go, 'look, you were in a great mood this morning, what happened during second hour? Were you bullied, is there a test, is there something that you are not getting academically?'" said Smith.
Former Mesa High School teacher, Ashley Zimmerman, said the software is a game-changer. Zimmerman, who lost one of her students to suicide a few years ago, said this technology can help prevent future tragedies.
"Teen suicide is obviously a major issue, and if it just prevents one student death, then it is already a total success," said Zimmerman.
Smith said he hopes to get the software technology into other school districts across the state.