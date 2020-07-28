PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona students get ready for the new school year, many parents still have questions about how that will look. The Cartwright School District is sharing videos to help parents and students see what they can expect.

“Their two biggest concerns are what is distance learning going to look like and sound like, and how's that going to happen in my house. The second question is when they come back, are they going to be safe,” said Janet Hecht, Principal at Spitalny Elementary School.

The video starts by outlining distance learning.

“It is a 180-degree difference from where we were in March,” said Hecht. “Once they get their child logged on really, it is the teacher who is going to be taking over, and it's going to be very much like they were sitting in the classroom.”

The district gave every student chrome books and internet access so they can log in for live morning and afternoon sessions.

“We're rolling out our schedules close to what in person will look like but with more frequent breaks,” said Hecht.

That way, students don't miss a beat when they return to the classroom.

The video takes families through a typical day once in-person learning is possible.

Start times will be staggered, and students will be assigned different entrances to avoid large groups or long lines while each student has their temperature taken. Then they wash their hands and head to class.

“Our goal really was for kids to feel good and kids to understand what school is going to look like and sound like,” said Hecht.

Masks are mandatory with the option of face shields in class. Desks are spread 6 feet apart, and paw prints on the pavement show kids which direction to walk.

“We are going to social distance and pretend we have Rory in-between us.” Rory is the school mascot. She helps kids understand what six feet looks like.

“Rory is such a part of our school community and culture that when they see her, they get excited, and it gives them a frame of reference,” said Hecht.

The video suggests sign language as another way to share the love, hopefully settling nerves and setting up students for success.

Based on the Facebook comments, the videos making a big difference helping families better understand what to expect this year we know- will be-- unlike any other.