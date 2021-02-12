PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cartwright School District is one of the first districts to officially announce classes will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The board voted in favor of continuing online learning unanimously Thursday night; parents, on the other hand, are split about the decision.
D'Asia Hunter and her husband have five girls, all under the age of eight. Hunter says it's been a juggling act, trying to help three with virtual learning while entertaining the other two.
Hunter says the school's decision is hurting her family financially and academically. She fears her girls are falling behind in school. Right now, they are living off one income because the other parent has to stay home with the kids.
"Just let them go back; I know it's a rough time. It's kind of hard, but they need to be in school," says Hunter.
Some parents, on the other hand, support the district's decision. Pam Stutessmen has a grandson who attends Heatherbrae Elementary School. Several people in her household are high risk, so she is okay with her grandson staying home. She admits Logan misses his friends but says he is still learning.
"Academically though, gosh, he is learning all types of new things computer wise that heck I didn't learn until I was much older, so it's kind of a tradeoff," Stutessmen said.
Regardless of how parents feel, the cartwright school board says it's all about the numbers, and right now, not enough people in their community have been vaccinated. According to the Maricopa County website, only 40% of eligible people have gotten the shot. The numbers take a huge dive when it comes to people fully vaccinated with two doses.
So, for Hunter and her girls, the juggling act must continue.