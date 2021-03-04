PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Less than a month after announcing it will remain online for the remainder of the school year, Cartwright Elementary School District is quickly pivoting to meet Gov. Ducey's deadline to reopen classrooms by March 15.

In mid-February, Cartwright sent a letter to parents saying returning to in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year would be too risky because the vaccine isn't readily available to people in its community. At the time, only 40% of people eligible for the vaccine got the shot. Right now, according to the Maricopa County website, the number is up to 48%.

"COVID-19 has been painful for us. We've lost staff members, we've lost family members. Our scholars have been impacted by losses and the metrics have been pretty rough for us," says Cartwright's director of communication and community engagement Veronica Sanchez.

Cartwright's Governing Board held a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the logistics of reopening classrooms. Members expressed shock toward Gov. Ducey's order. Dr. LeeAnn Aguilar-Lawlor said it was made clear if schools didn't reopen, they would be breaking the law.

Aguilar-Lawlor says most families in their district will keep their kids home despite the in-person option.

"The bottom line is this executive order gives parents a choice, that's really important for our parents and if they are fearful or concerned, they have a choice to continue online learning and we will facilitate that," says Sanchez.

For the students that will return on the 15th, Sanchez says the school is ready.

"We're not scrambling. We have prepared for this for months, meetings, COVID-19 task force. Communication with parents is at a 97% satisfaction rate, so yeah, we're ready and we got this," said Sanchez.

Videoes detailing the return to the classroom plan were released over the summer, which include plexiglass, mandatory masks, temperature checks, and socially distanced desks.