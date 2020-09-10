CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- After a major shake-up at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek this week, district officials said things are now under control. Teachers and students returned to campus on Wednesday, despite about two dozen teachers calling in sick and delaying the the start to in-person learning on Tuesday.

"Things were just humming along and it looked like a regular school day, except everyone had on a mask," said Debbi Burdick, the Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent.

But behind the scenes, some teachers say it's still not safe to go back. According to Cadi Angeli with the Cave Creek Education Association, there are still concerns over class sizes and not having enough cleaning supplies. Angeli said a handful of teachers called out sick Wednesday and Thursday over coronavirus concerns, however the district said it hasn't impacted classes.

"It wasn’t to make a point or to try and make it difficult for Cactus Shadows, but really they have human, personal concerns, that prohibit them from being on campus at this time," said Angeli.

As the school year continues, Angeli hopes the district continues listening to those concerned. "I am really proud of our teachers. I really know that they are working hard. Going forward we hope that we can work together to make that happen. We don’t need to have divisiveness and a divided community," said Angeli.

Burdick said that the school is working with teachers who are not comfortable returning to the classroom yet.