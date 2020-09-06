CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plans to return to in-person learning at Cactus Shadows High School are currently at a standstill. The principal, Tony Vining, said Friday that they couldn't reopen because of a lack of staffing.

"They desperately want to be with their teachers. They desperately want to be with their peers and their teachers. That is where they learn best," said Michelle Williams, a parent at Cactus Shadows High School.

Cave Creek Unified School District said at least 24 teachers are calling out sick this Tuesday over coronavirus concerns. The district in Maricopa County meets all the state's heath benchmarks to return to in-person learning, but some teachers still don't feel safe. Cadi Angeli, co-president of the Cave Creek Education Association, said teachers are worried about large class sizes and not being able to social distance.

"So, you take this group of 35 students, you teach them one hour, they leave and go to their next class, and then you get a whole new group of 35 students," said Angeli. "So the teachers at the secondary level are being exposed to between 150 to 180 students a day."

In their own form of protest, some students said they are holding a rally at the high school on Tuesday morning to urge the district to let them back on campus.

"It has taken on a life of its own with the students because they feel very strongly about the fact that they have rights and they want a choice," said Williams.

District officials said they will have an update on Tuesday. For now, students are continuing in-person learning.

"I think that is what teachers want, a little bit more time to make sure going back is not only safe but successful," said Angeli.