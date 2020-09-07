CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek is reopening for in-person learning on Wednesday after a teacher sick-out delayed the original reopening date by a day.

Around two dozen teachers said they wouldn't be showing up Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns.

According to an email sent out to parents, students will continue at-home learning on Tuesday and then show up at Cactus Shadows on Wednesday.

Classes will take place in rooms with available teachers and substitutes. Still, if no one is available, "students will be directed to a safe area for attendance and to complete work assigned by the absent teacher," according to the email.

For students and parents ready for in-person learning, a modified start is better than continuing at home.

"I think you know what, we need to get the doors open, get them in, and then things will start evolving as to the way it should be," said Jason Grandon, the father of an incoming freshman.

The school board voted unanimously to open up for in-person classes, but the teachers who called in sick say they're not satisfied with the plans in place.

"Confused in terms of what happens if there's an outbreak? Who will quarantine when? What is it going to look like?" said English Teacher Scott LaVigne.

LaVigne says there are also concerns among teachers about a lack of cleaning supplies and worries that class sizes will be too large.

"And so we kinda have to consider what is it going to be like ushering 30 - 35 kids into a classroom and out of a classroom five times a day five days a week," LaVigne said.

It's unclear how long some teachers will continue to stay away from the high school.

"I know in speaking to teachers its kind of come down to individual decisions based up their own circumstances," LaVigne said.

Meanwhile, there's a rally planned at Cactus Shadows High School at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with students urging teachers to come back to the classroom.