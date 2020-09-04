CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A school in Cave Creek Unified School District announced an update Friday regarding when it will return to in-person learning.
Tony Vining, the principal of Cactus Shadows High School, said via Facebook that the institution isn't reopening for in-person learning Tuesday because of a lack of staffing.
Arizona's Family has compiled the return-to-in-person-learning plans from Phoenix-area school districts. Please check back regularly as the information on this page changes often.
"At this time, we do not have enough staff to safely open and will need to revert to our distance learning model," said Vining in a released statement.
Cactus Shadows teachers who need a substitute will be provided with instructions on how their students can access work. Teachers who don't need a sub will be conducting regular classes via Zoom.
An update on further procedures will be issued Tuesday.
Read the principal's full statement below:
ATTENTION CACTUS SHADOWS HIGH SCHOOL Parents, Guardians and Students,
I have an update to our opening of in person learning for Tuesday. At this time, we do not have enough staff to safely open and will need to revert to our distance learning model. I understand that this is not what was expected. However, we determined that with the need for safety to be our utmost concern it would be impossible to reach those parameters with the current projected staffing. Teachers that required substitutes will be providing communication about how students will access their work for that day. Teachers that did not require a sub will be holding their regular Zoom classes as they did this week. We will continue to update on Tuesday the situation for the rest of the week with our goal to open safely for our students and staff as soon as possible.
Respectfully,
Tony Vining
Cactus Shadows Principal