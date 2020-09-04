CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A school in Cave Creek Unified School District announced an update Friday regarding when it will return to in-person learning.

Tony Vining, the principal of Cactus Shadows High School, said via Facebook that the institution isn't reopening for in-person learning Tuesday because of a lack of staffing.

"At this time, we do not have enough staff to safely open and will need to revert to our distance learning model," said Vining in a released statement.

Cactus Shadows teachers who need a substitute will be provided with instructions on how their students can access work. Teachers who don't need a sub will be conducting regular classes via Zoom.

An update on further procedures will be issued Tuesday.

Read the principal's full statement below: