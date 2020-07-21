PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As kids here in Arizona begin going back to school virtually, not all parents are free to help kids navigate online lessons. Many have to go back to work.

Boys and Girls Clubs say they have a solution for moms and dads. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley are offering what's called distance learning.

LIST: Phoenix-area school districts reveal back-to-school plans The start time for schools has been pushed back, but some school districts will be starting sooner with online classes.

"We are serving working families," said Marcia Mintz, CEO of BGCAZ. "These are parents who really should not have to choose between keeping their job and having their child continue their education."

Kids bring their masks, computers, and headsets to the facilities and can do their school work from the clubs.

"Our staff will be on hand to provide services and help technical assistance, and that's what's really great is after logging on and off, have the ability to be part of our regular recreation programs whether that's fun, art, technology and music and still be able to be a kid during virtual learning," said Mintz.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale has separate locations but is offering a similar program.

"We know a lot of our parents can't stay at home forever," said Christian Sanft, with BGCS. "Their kids have got to do the school work, and if parents have to work a long day, you're talking about not starting homework with mom and dad until 7 or 8 at night."

"Each of the clubs has different hours, fees, and costs associated with it, so I encourage people who need help and support for their students to go online or call their local club directly."

Here is information about information about Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley's distance learning.

You can find information about facilitated virtual learning with BGCS here.