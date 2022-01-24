PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Dysart Unified School District superintendent reports 200 employees were out Monday, and they could only find about 70 substitutes. This means getting creative by combining classes or spreading students out to other rooms.

"They could have the principal go in and cover the class for an hour, and then the assistant principal for an hour... who knows," said Superintendent Quinn Kellis. "They just keep switching other staff around."

And he believes that instability brings down the quality of a child's education. Kellis spoke up about staffing issues, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, at the Arizona State Board of Education's virtual meeting on Monday.

The board voted to change substitute teaching requirements because of the dire situation in Arizona schools. Before, substitutes could only teach in a school for up to 120 days, which has now been removed. For emergency substitutes, their certificate was good for one year, and now it's two.

The changes were proposed by the Rural Arizona Schools Coalition and the Arizona School Administrators Association. The executive director of the ASA, Mark Joraanstad, says while this policy change is not a "panacea," small but important changes were made to those two types of substitute teaching certifications.

Kellis thinks this will give them a greater pool of applicants as his teachers and principals are burned out, and demand for subs across Arizona is at an all-time high.

"In fact, just in the last two weeks, each one of these weeks we’ve seen absences in schools over 40% what the prior records were," said Andy Shirk, the president and CEO of Education Services, Inc. "So to say that it’s a crisis in staffing is an understatement."

Meanwhile if schools close even for a day because of COVID, the online portal is now live to apply for up to $7,000 for your families child care, tutoring, transportation costs and more.

Parents will not get the cash if approved. The state will pay for the services directly and you have to meet certain income requirements. Here is more on the program proposed by Governor Doug Ducey.