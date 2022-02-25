PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Parents and teachers say three board members for a Maryvale charter school were just fired from their jobs. Now families say they're fighting for the principal to keep her job.

They say they are being left in the dark at Friday's Pioneer Prep School Board meeting. Public comment wasn't allowed and that led to some heated moments.

"I have spoken to several teachers and several parents and a lot of teachers are walking out with the principal and members if that's the final decision. Me as a parent, I'll be thinking about doing the same thing with my kids because these people have worked very close with my kids," said parent Miguel Ramos.

After the firings, the three remaining board members had an executive session behind closed doors. They were talking about the possibility of not renewing the principal's contract. Teachers and parents say Laura Wilson is well-loved and they want her to stay. It's unclear why the board is considering letting her go.

"This staff is so connected with the community and the kids and the families. We are all in shock, have no idea, said teacher Kelly Anderson. "Them not allowing us to speak is our biggest problem that we have tonight. We don't know why we can't speak?"

As for the three now-former board members, they say the charter foundation that oversees the board removed them because they were "inexperienced." Parents and teachers disagree. "I have spoken to several teachers and several parents and a lot of teachers are walking out with the principal and members if that's the final decision," said Miguel Ramos, who has three kids at Pioneer Prep. "And me as a parent, I'll be thinking about doing the same thing with my kids because these people have worked very close with my kids."

Current board members are expected to vote Monday on whether Principal Wilson will keep her job. We reached out to a school spokesperson for comment but we didn't hear back.