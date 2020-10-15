PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Union High School District announced a positive COVID-19 case at Betty H. Fairfax High School, as well as possible exposures at Alhambra High School and Academies at South Mountain High School on Thursday.

According to the district, on Tuesday, Oct. 13., school officials received confirmation a student-athlete on the football team at Betty H. Fairfax High School had tested positive for COVID-19. Campus administration immediately suspended all sports activities and began contact-tracing protocols.

All individuals who may have had close contact with the student have been notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days. For anyone not deemed to have been exposed, all athletic activities have resumed following a deep clean of all potentially impacted areas.

Combs High School in San Tan Valley temporarily closed until at least Oct. 27 There is an "outbreak" at the high school, which means there are two or more positive COVID-19 cases within a 14-day window at the high school.

Today, Phoenix Union was made aware of possible exposures at the main offices at Alhambra High School and Academies at South Mountain high School. Both incidents involved people who were either showing symptoms, or were living with someone who had tested positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district closed both offices for the remainder of this week, and have ordered a deep cleaning at both schools. Both offices are expected to reopen on Monday, Oct 19. Anyone who had close contact with anyone who showed symptoms has been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Currently, schools within the Phoenix Union High School District are learning online. In-person learning is scheduled to start in January. The district, which is using 'PXU Remote Learning 2.0,' said if state and county data reaches minimal spread in November, the district will consider even more on-site options to end the quarter.

For athletics, the district and Tolleson Union High School District agreed to play football and girls' volleyball seasons, with games slated to begin on Oct. 26 with several games against Tolleson schools.

To keep track of COVID-19 cases and information within the Phoenix Union High School District, click here.