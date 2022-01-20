PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Why isn't anyone talking about this?" Arizona state Rep. Jennifer Pawlik asked. Pawlik, a Democrat from Chandler, doesn't understand why more than a billion dollars' worth of unspendable Arizona school funding isn't a bigger priority. "We've gone above this aggregate cap that was put into place in 1980," Pawlik said.

When this happened in the past, Arizona lawmakers have acted on three separate occasions to override the cap. But that hasn't happened yet this year, and if it stays that way come March 1, that $1.1 billion that schools expected to be able to use will still be unavailable at the beginning of April.

"A cut of that magnitude enacted on April 1 would have teachers going on furlough, staff going on furlough," Arizona School Boards Association director of governmental relations Chris Kotterman said. "And they're not getting paid."

Kotterman says this potential loss of funding would go beyond just what happens on school property. "In some cases, school districts are the largest employers in rural Arizona by far," he said. "And so it would have large economic impacts that I think merit not playing politics with it."

But according to Rep. Pawlik, that's exactly what's happening. "We need to really focus on getting this taken care of sooner than later," Pawlik said. "Because we want our students to have the best schools that they can have."

To that end, Pawlik has introduced a bill to override the spending cap, and she's also introduced a second bill to get rid of it moving forward. Those could take days to come to a vote, but Pawlike thinks due to different political agendas, it'll more likely take weeks. Either way, time's ticking.

"Unfortunately, I feel like everything is really political right now," Pawlik said. "And this shouldn't be."