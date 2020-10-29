PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a change that caught a lot of people by surprise.

Arizona's Department of Health Services recently updated its Covid-19 benchmarks that help educators decide when students should return to virtual learning.

Arizona health department changes COVID-19 recommendations for closing schools If all three benchmarks go into the red for two weeks, the ADHS recommends moving from hybrid to virtual learning.

DHS Director Dr. Cara Christ explained during a news conference with the Governor Thursday, how they've been working with the Department of Education.

'Moving in the wrong direction:' Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ address COVID-19 increase “Across the country, cases of COVID-19 are increasing, and Arizona is no different,” Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday afternoon in his first coronavirus briefing in more than a month.

"During these conversations our partners expressed concerns about the instability that would occur if recommendations to move back to virtual learning were based on a change in a single benchmark, especially in smaller rural counties," Christ said.

But it appears Arizona's Department of Education didn't have much of a say in the decision, after all.

State superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman sent out this tweet saying,

"The Arizona Department of Education did not request or recommend any changes to the school benchmarks."

Joe Thomas is President of the Arizona Education Association.

He said that a lot of teachers and administrators felt blindsided.

"When we hear the press conference that they talked to educators, I don't know which educators they spoke with," said Thomas. "These were significant changes they caught a lot of teachers I spoke to completely off guard. It has to make you wonder what was behind this decision to make the change."

Back in August, DHS recommended that Arizona schools stop in-person learning if they hit one of two benchmarks:

*Number of cases per 100-thousand people

*Percent of positive cases.

DHS now suggests that schools hit both benchmarks, plus one more:

*Covid like illnesses in area hospitals.

Some health experts say the new metric is subjective and often inaccurate, since someone with a cough does not necessarily have the Coronavirus.

"Now that we've finally turned the corner on testing, it's better to rely on tried and true metrics like case rates and percent positive, rather than this subjective and poorly reported metrics, called Covid-like illness," said Will Humble, executive director with the Arizona Public Health Association.

State health officials insist their recommendations are simply a guide for districts to follow and its up to schools to decide what's in the best interest of students and staff.