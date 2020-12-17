TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University has announced plans to have a shortened semester for spring 2021 due to COVID-19.

Executive vice president and university provost Mark Searle sent a letter to the ASU community that says that the spring semester is being modified to end on May 1. The letter also says there will be no traditional spring break.

The spring graduation is set for the week of May 3. According to the ASU website, those May and December 2020 graduates who missed in-person ceremonies due to the pandemic and attended "virtual ceremonies" will have the opportunity to participate in the spring or fall 2021 ceremonies.

These changes apply to both on-campus and online students.

The full letter is below: