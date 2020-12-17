TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University has announced plans to have a shortened semester for spring 2021 due to COVID-19.
Arizona State University president Dr. Michael Crow said the school is managing the rise in COVID-19 cases and working toward more testing.
Executive vice president and university provost Mark Searle sent a letter to the ASU community that says that the spring semester is being modified to end on May 1. The letter also says there will be no traditional spring break.
The spring graduation is set for the week of May 3. According to the ASU website, those May and December 2020 graduates who missed in-person ceremonies due to the pandemic and attended "virtual ceremonies" will have the opportunity to participate in the spring or fall 2021 ceremonies.
These changes apply to both on-campus and online students.
With positive tests and subsequent quarantining due to contact tracing, the Sun Devils would not have the minimum number of scholarship players available to play, per Pac-12 policy.
The full letter is below:
Dear ASU Community:
To protect the health and safety of the ASU community, we continue to monitor public health trends with COVID-19. To account for anticipated public health conditions, the spring semester is being modified to end on May 1, 2021, and there will be no traditional spring break. For full details of the revised spring schedule, please view the adjusted Academic Calendar here. These changes apply to both on-campus and online students.
As always, we will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and make adjustments to our operations as needed. All faculty, staff and students are required to continue to comply with public health requirements. I encourage you to continue to monitor official university communication channels for continued updates about protocols and university operations related to COVID-19.
Sincerely,
Mark S. Searle
Executive Vice President & University Provost