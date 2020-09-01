TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Arizona State University said on Tuesday it will be dispersing students across all of the dorms. About 5,000 rooms are available for students to go to so that density in the dorms is reduced.

On Monday night, ASU said 775 students had tested posted for the coronavirus, out of a student body of 74,500. That's about a 1% positivity rate. Twenty-eight staff members at ASU have tested positive out of 12,400. About 320 students are in isolation on the Tempe campus.

+2 803 students and staffers test positive for COVID-19 at ASU The number of coronavirus cases went from fewer than 500 confirmed cases on Friday to more than 800 Monday night.

An ASU spokesman said it's not one activity that's causing the spread of the coronavirus or one particular area or dorm.

"It's a visit here, a small hang out there and the tendency to congregate, though we're not seeing ongoing, egregious violations," said Jay Throne with ASU. "Sometimes it's just a couple of kids hanging out in a dorm room who take their masks off – it's a very contagious disease, and it's spreading."