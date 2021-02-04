TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- College can be a formative four years in any young person's life. It's more unpredictable now, though, during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
"So far, it's been tough because until now even... I still do online classes because I'm afraid to go do classes," said Arizona State University senior Reinard Winston.
Coronavirus is also making it harder to find jobs and pay for everything that comes with campus life. "There's room and board, right, and then there's also the meal plans. Those cost some money," said freshman Mark Bruun. He also says you have to pay for books, which can range in the triple digits.
To help with those costs, just this week the Undergraduate Student Government on the Tempe campus gave the green light for a plan that will put $50,000 from a general fund into funding for a pilot program for textbooks and other supplies. It's welcome news on campus.
"Because we're international students, we pay considerably more than the locals. It has been tough, especially back home," Winston said, whose family lives in Indonesia. "Everybody is hurting from COVID."
Winston and Bruun may have different majors, but finding work and internships amid coronavirus fears can make the future feel uncertain.
"I feel like everyone is trying really hard and trying to do as much as they can to accommodate during COVID-19," Bruun said.
"One of my classes they do a lot of projects with companies like Dell and Intel," Winston said. "Because of COVID last semester when I took the class, it's all gone."
It's unclear when applications will be open, but a member of the student group says it should be opened before session B classes start for the semester on March 8.